SVB Leerink Raises Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target to $315.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $145.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($18.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($14.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDGL. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $279.36.

Shares of MDGL opened at $273.56 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $315.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). On average, research analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

