Susquehanna Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $170.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.23. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,116,000 after acquiring an additional 61,069 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

