Strike (STRK) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Strike (STRK) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Strike has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One Strike token can now be purchased for approximately $10.02 or 0.00059452 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $34.97 million and $561,808.05 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $857.29 or 0.05089973 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00499072 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.43 or 0.29570240 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,491,568 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official message board is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

