Stratis Price Reaches $0.44 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Stratis has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $62.91 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,220.88 or 0.07249125 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001540 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00030882 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069312 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00053320 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007934 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.
Stratis Profile
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,376,191 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Stratis Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
