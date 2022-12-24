StockNews.com Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.33) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.51) to GBX 2,200 ($26.72) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.30) to GBX 2,450 ($29.76) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,924.11.
Shares of BHP opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $79.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
