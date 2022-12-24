StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Tuniu Stock Up 1.2 %

TOUR opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

