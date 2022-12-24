StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing therapeutics and diagnostics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes immunology, rare disease, infectious disease, and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates.

