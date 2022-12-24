Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.74. 115,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,590. The company has a market capitalization of $993.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $556.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.50 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,589.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 173,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.