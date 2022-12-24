Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Steppe Gold from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

