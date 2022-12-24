STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 5.4% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.26. 171,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 243,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at STEP Energy Services

About STEP Energy Services

In other STEP Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 10,200 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$64,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,101,716.98.

(Get Rating)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.