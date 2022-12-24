STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading 5.4% Higher

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.26. 171,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 243,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.99.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cormark lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.28.
STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.
