Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Stem stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Stem has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. Analysts predict that Stem will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $385,695.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,640 shares of company stock worth $2,411,132 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Stem by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 3.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 89.4% in the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

