Steem Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and approximately $11.83 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,863.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000461 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00390993 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021731 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.06 or 0.00848317 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00097377 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.06 or 0.00605202 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00261489 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,802,539 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
