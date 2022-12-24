Starname Price Hits $0.0034 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Starname has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $326,866.03 and $88.18 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname Profile

Starname was first traded on September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

