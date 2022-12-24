Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 233,160 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 4.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $30,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $98.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

