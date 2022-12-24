Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Star Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.52 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Star Group has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Star Group Announces Dividend

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.64 million during the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 1.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Star Group’s payout ratio is 145.24%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Star Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter worth $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the second quarter worth $105,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

