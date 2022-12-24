Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

monday.com Price Performance

monday.com Profile

monday.com stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.36. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $316.70.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.