Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. monday.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of monday.com by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.
monday.com Price Performance
monday.com Profile
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.