Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,510 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,169 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 89.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RF opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.