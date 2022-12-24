Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $9.66 Million Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,813 shares during the quarter. SentinelOne comprises approximately 1.8% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 70,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 52,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after acquiring an additional 110,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

S stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $99,579.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,006.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 835,558 shares of company stock valued at $13,039,871 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

