Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.06 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.09.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $240.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $249.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

