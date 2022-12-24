Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,670 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,262,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

