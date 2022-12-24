Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 480.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the quarter. Twist Bioscience comprises 1.3% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWST. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 53.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,816,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,414,000 after buying an additional 1,335,779 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,203,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after buying an additional 1,097,546 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 62.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,717,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000,000 after buying an additional 1,045,779 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 19.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,353,000 after buying an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $23.19 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $84.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.