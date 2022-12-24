Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 9,825 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $248.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $224.87 and a twelve month high of $609.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.