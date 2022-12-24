ssv.network (SSV) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, ssv.network has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00058715 BTC on popular exchanges. ssv.network has a total market capitalization of $109.51 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $849.93 or 0.05047864 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29582464 BTC.
About ssv.network
ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ssv.network directly using U.S. dollars.
