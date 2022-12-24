ssv.network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One ssv.network token can now be bought for about $9.89 or 0.00058715 BTC on exchanges. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $109.51 million and $1.23 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ssv.network has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.
ssv.network Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network.
Buying and Selling ssv.network
