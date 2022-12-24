Square Token (SQUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $54.92 Million

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $26.56 or 0.00157571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded 43.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Square Token has a total market cap of $54.92 million and $1.09 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $898.17 or 0.05331707 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.29598769 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 26.86969601 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $990,869.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

