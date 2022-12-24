Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.69

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.69 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 38.70 ($0.47). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 38.70 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,060,643 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.63) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £189.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 39.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

In related news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,030.40 ($24,332.36). In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 102,500 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($51,050.78). Also, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,030.40 ($24,332.36).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

