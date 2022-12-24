SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,459,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,877 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.91% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $222,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,347,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.