SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) is Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,625,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 319,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,242,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 305,281 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.48. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05.

