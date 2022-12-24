SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,009,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 357,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,728,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,165,000 after purchasing an additional 163,388 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $30.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.