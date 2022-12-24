Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $167.99 million and approximately $0.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014569 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005928 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00227910 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00780548 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.