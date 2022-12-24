Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $163.91 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $163.91 million and $0.86 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00014168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227701 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00780548 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars.

