Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.22% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $19.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $32.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -110.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

