Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 23.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12,200.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 103,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 17.0% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $4,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,723 shares in the company, valued at $39,499,925.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.32 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 27.04%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

