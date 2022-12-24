Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $6.51 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of New York Community Bancorp worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,869,000 after purchasing an additional 243,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,470,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after purchasing an additional 710,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,054,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after purchasing an additional 770,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $1,207,859.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $107,676.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

