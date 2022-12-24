Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 93.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 191.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $19.81 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88.

