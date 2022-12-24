Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 29,378.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after buying an additional 9,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $38.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

