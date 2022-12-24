Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 3,402 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 475.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.81 and its 200-day moving average is $107.70. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.85 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.261 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

