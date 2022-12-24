Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 14,826 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
UL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
Featured Stories
