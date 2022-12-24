Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 83,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,386,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, Sonim XP3, and Sonim XP3plus based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

