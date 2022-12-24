Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.35.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $138.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.92. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $358.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

