Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $227.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.35. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $245.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

