Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,656 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. 1,074,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,327. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.14. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.78.

