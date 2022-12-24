Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $180,650,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,857. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.