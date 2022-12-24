Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459,207 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.