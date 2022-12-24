Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 22,485 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises 1.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after acquiring an additional 260,291 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 988,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after buying an additional 380,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.59. 2,210,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,508. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

