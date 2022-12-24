Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.07

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as low as $2.63. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 5,349 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.