SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR) Insider Buys £6,300 in Stock

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFR – Get Rating) insider David Copperwaite purchased 90,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £6,300 ($7,653.06).

David Copperwaite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, David Copperwaite purchased 500,000 shares of SLF Realisation Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £330,000 ($400,874.64).

SLFR opened at GBX 7.65 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6.52. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 13.25 ($0.16).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from SLF Realisation Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 20.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

