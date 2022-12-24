SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SkyWest from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on SkyWest to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

SkyWest stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. SkyWest has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $789.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.76.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $789.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SkyWest by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SkyWest by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SkyWest by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

