SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of SkinBioTherapeutics Plc (LON:SBTX – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.23 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.19). 160,019 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 358,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.19).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of £24.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.43.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

(Get Rating)

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in the research and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health. The company develops SkinBiotix technology that can enhance the barrier effect of skin models, protect skin from infections, and repair wounds; and AxisBiotix that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

