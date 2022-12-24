SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $98.52. Approximately 771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 221,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.15.

Specifically, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,428 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $160,692.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,043,244.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,302 shares of company stock worth $1,763,173 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get SiTime alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SiTime Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SiTime by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of SiTime by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.